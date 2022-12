1/5

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (pictured) will join a Dallas Cowboys wide receiver group that also features CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a one-year contract, adding both depth and a potential offensive boost for a postseason run, the team announced. Hilton signed with the Cowboys on Monday night. The four-time Pro Bowl selection logged 23 catches for 331 yards and three scores in 10 games last season. He spent his previous 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Advertisement

Hilton joined the Colts as a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He led the NFL with 1.448 receiving yards on 91 catches in 16 starts in 2016. Hilton totaled five 1,000-yard seasons while with the Colts.

He will join a Cowboys receiving group that also features CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

"It's a great addition," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, when asked about Hilton. "Obviously, he's been working all year, so he's in great, great shape medically.

"He had the workout so I'm looking forward to it. ... The biggest thing for him will be [playbook] language, which always is when you get new opportunities. We'll get him out there on Wednesday and get him activated."

The Cowboys (10-3) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

