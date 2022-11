Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy, who dealt with a lengthy illness, died Thursday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ray Guy, considered by many as the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness, the University of Southern Mississippi announced. He was 73. Guy was born Sept. 22, 1949, in Swainsboro, Ga. He starred at Southern Miss from 1970 to1972, and then was selected as the No. 23 overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft. Advertisement

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy," the NFL said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Guy spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Raiders/Oakland Raiders. He made the Pro Bowl in seven of his first eight seasons and was a three-time All-Pro. Guy led the NFL in yards per punt three times.

He ranks No. 22 in NFL history with 1,049 punts and 44,493 yards off punts. Guy also won three Super Bowl titles. He was inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Julie Powell Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie and Julia" in 2009. Powell, a bestselling Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie and Julia" in 2009. Powell, a bestselling food writer known for penning "Julie & Julia," which inspired the film, died at the age of 49 due to cardiac arrest. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo