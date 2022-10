1/5

Former Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn (94) logged one sack through seven starts this season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade a fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for veteran defensive end Robert Quinn, the teams announced. The Bears and Eagles announced the swap Wednesday night. Quinn must pass a physical to complete the transaction. Advertisement

Quinn, 32, logged eight total tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss and a sack through seven starts this season. The 12-year veteran totaled 49 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 16 starts last season.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2013 All-Pro entered the league as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2011 Draft. Quinn logged 102 sacks in 163 appearances since he entered the NFL.

Quinn will join fellow defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat on the Eagles defensive line.

The Eagles (6-0) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Philadelphia. The Bears (3-4) are on bye in Week 8. They will host the Miami Dolphins (4-3) at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 in Chicago.

Advertisement

This week in the National Football League