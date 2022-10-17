Advertisement
Oct. 17, 2022 / 9:20 AM

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson sent to lock room after tiff with coach

By Alex Butler

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Robbie Anderson told reporters he was "confused" after he was seen arguing with position coach Joe Dailey and was thrown out of the Carolina Panthers' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson walked up to Dailey in the first half of the 24-10 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. He got in Dailey's face and the two exchanged words before fellow wide receiver Rashard Higgins separated Anderson from the coach.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks called Anderson over in the third quarter and told the wide receiver to go to the locker room. Anderson took off his helmet and uttered several more words toward his own sideline before he exited through the stadium tunnel.

"I'm gonna say this: No one is bigger than the team," Wilks told reporters. "I'm not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual.

RELATED Vikings capitalize on Dolphins errors, improve to 5-1

"We can talk about the game or situation within the game or things we are going to do moving forward, but I'm not putting a lot of energy into one individual."

Anderson did not receive a target. He was in for just 23 snaps. The seven-year veteran logged 27 targets, 13 catches, 206 yards and one score through his first five games this season. Wilks did not commit to keeping Anderson on the team when asked about his future.

"Everybody is being evaluated, as well as myself," Wilks said. "We've got to figure out what's going to be the right chemistry to put out on the field offensively and defensively."

Anderson, the subject of recent trade rumors, said he was upset about being taken out on a third-down opportunity and voiced that frustration to Dailey.

"I was honestly confused," Anderson said. "I wanted to be in the game. I've never been to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be.

"I don't see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong."

Wilks took over as the Panthers' interim coach Oct. 7 after the team fired Matt Rhule, who has a 1-4 start. The Rams outgained the Panthers 360-203 in total yards and had an edge of nearly 15 minutes in time of possession Sunday in Inglewood.

The Panthers (1-5) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

