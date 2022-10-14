Trending
Oct. 14, 2022 / 7:46 AM

Commanders defense powers win over Bears

By Alex Butler
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (L) catches an interception against the Chicago Bears on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/84b56e77696b2113a751a92a93367f31/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (L) catches an interception against the Chicago Bears on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders logged five sacks and forced two turnovers in a narrow win over the Chicago Bears to kick off the NFL's Week 6 slate.

Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Efe Abada, Daron Payne and Kamren Curl each sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the 12-7 win Thursday at Solider Field in Chicago. Allen also logged a forced fumble and an interception.

"A win gives you confidence," Commanders coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "If you stick together and continue to work together, you give yourself a chance."

Commanders kicker Joey Slye made a 38-yard field goal 50 seconds before halftime for the only points of the first half. The Bears answered with a 9-play, 94-yard scoring drive on their first possession of the second half. Quarterback Justin Fields threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dante Pettis to end that drive.

The Commanders and Bears offenses continued to struggle. Bears punt returner Velus Jones Jr. dropped a fumbled a punt return, which the Commanders' Christian Holmes recovered midway through the fourth.

The Commanders took the lead two plays later, when running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a 1-yard touchdown. The Bears turned the ball over on downs on each of their final two drives.

Robinson ran for 60 yards and a score on 17 carries in his first start for the Commanders. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards.

Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards, one score and an interception. The Bears out-gained the Commanders 392 to 214 in total yards and held an edge of nearly five minutes in time of possession in the loss.

The Commanders (2-4) will host the Green Bay Packers (3-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 23 in Landover, Md. The Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots (2-3) at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 24 in Foxborough.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks for a receiver during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on October 9, 2022. The Buccaneers beat the Falcons 21-15. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

