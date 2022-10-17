Eagles force three turnovers to beat Cowboys, improve to 6-0

1/5

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (R) intercepted quarterback Cooper Rush in a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles intercepted backup quarterback Cooper Rush three times to beat the Dallas Cowboys and stay in place as the NFL's lone undefeated team through six weeks of the 2022 season. Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson logged two interceptions in the 26-17 triumph Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Philadelphia. Star cornerback Darius Slay also intercepted Rush, who led the Cowboys to four-consecutive wins in his first four appearances as a replacement for injured starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Advertisement

"We've played a lot of winning football," Gardner-Johnson told reporters. "At every step, we've got to get better. ... The best thing for us is to continue to get better."

The Eagles held a 9-minute edge in time of possession and edged the Cowboys 22-21 in first downs, but were out-gained 315 to 268 in total yards.

"Our greatest motivation is each other," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "We've got each other's back. Teams are either coming together or they are not. This team is coming together."

Neither team scored in the first quarter. The Eagles then used a 15-play, 80 yard drive to take the lead at the start of the second. Running back Miles Sanders ended that possession with a 5-yard rushing score.

Gardner-Johnson picked up his first interception of Rush on the Cowboys' first play of the next drive. The Eagles then went on a 7-play, 44-yard drive, capped off with a 15-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Jalen Hurts to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made a 51-yard field goal less than three minutes later to push the lead to 17 points. He added another 34-yard kick about six minutes later for a 20-point edge.

Kicker Brett Maher scored the Cowboys' first points with a 30-yard field goal 33 seconds before halftime to make the score 20-3 at the break.

The Cowboys went on a 9-play, 79-yard drive on their first possession of the second half. Running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for a 14-yard score to end that drive.

The Cowboys later cut the deficit to three points when Rush threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson. The Eagles responded with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Hurts threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith to end that possession, giving the Eagles their final 0-point edge midway through the fourth quarter.

Gardner-Johnson intercepted Rush four plays later. Maher went on to miss a field goal on the Cowboys' final drive, which allowed the Eagles to run out the clock and seal their sixth-consecutive victory to open the 2022 campaign.

Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two scores. Rush completed 18 of 38 passes for 181 yards and a score, in addition to his three turnovers. Elliott logged 13 carries for 81 yards and a score in the loss.

The Cowboys (4-2) will host the Detroit Lions (1-4) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Eagles will serve a Week 6 bye and host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Oct. 30 in Philadelphia.

