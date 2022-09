1/4

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (R) sustained a toe injury in Week 3. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play in Week 4 due to a toe injury, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday. Allen also said quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful to face the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints are scheduled to play the Vikings on Sunday in London. Thomas started each of the Saints' first three games this season after missing the 2021 season with an ankle injury. Advertisement

He sustained his toe injury in the fourth quarter of the Saints' 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. He did not return to the game and did not practice this week.

Fellow Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry also sustained an ankle injury Sunday and did not practice Wednesday. He was limited Thursday and Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith sustained a concussion Sunday and was limited Wednesday, but got in full practices Thursday and Friday. He is expected to play in Week 4.

Winston also didn't practice this week due to injury. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is in line to start if Winston can't play.

The Saints and Vikings will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will air on NFL Network.

