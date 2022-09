1/6

The Miami Dolphins held a practice Wednesday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by Ben Levin/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- NFL security is looking into an issue that surfaced in Cincinnati, when someone filmed a closed Miami Dolphins practice and posted footage from it on social media, a league source told UPI on Thursday. The Dolphins held the practice Wednesday at Nippert Stadium on the University of Cincinnati campus. They will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in Cincinnati. Advertisement

Footage surfaced from the practice session Wednesday afternoon, with a fan appearing to film Dolphins plays from above the field.

The practice footage was reposted later on a Barstool Sports Twitter account. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to Twitter on Wednesday night and said he denied a request from the Dolphins to remove the posts from the social media platform.

The Dolphins posted earlier footage of their players walking through a stadium tunnel and onto the Nippert Stadium field. They also posted a photo of players standing on the field and thanked the University of Cincinnati for allowing them to use the facility.

Advertisement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently using the Dolphins' facilities in Miami Gardens, Fla., due to their temporary relocation from Tampa, Fla., because of Hurricane Ian.

The Bengals will host the Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Paycor Stadium. The game will air on Amazon Prime Video. The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites.

