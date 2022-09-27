Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4

1/5

MIAMI, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Michael Pittman Jr. and Tee Higgins are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 4. Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Pittman also are in my Top 5.

Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel and Courtland Sutton are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman has been a Top 10 wide receiver this season, in terms of fantasy points per game. The Indianapolis Colts playmaker also is tied for seventh in the NFL with 11 targets per game.

He went off for 121 yards and a score in Week 1, but missed Week 2 due to injury. Pittman returned with eight catches for 72 yards in Week 3. Look for the Colts wide receiver to deliver his best game yet when the Colts meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Titans are tied for allowing the most touchdowns (six) and allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers through three weeks. They also just allowed eight catches for 158 yards and a score to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins and 303 passing yards from quarterback Derek Carr.

Look for Pittman to post at least 100 yards and a score in Week 4. He is my No. 5 wide receiver.

Tee Higgins

Ja'Marr Chase might be option No. 1 for quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' passing game, but Higgins is option No. 1A. This week, look for Higgins to have a better day than Chase, who will likely be smothered by Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard.

Higgins totaled just two catches for 27 yards in Week 1, but was much better over his past two games. He logged 10 targets, with six catches, 71 yards and a score in Week 2. Higgins then caught five passes for 93 yards in Week 3.

Look for the Bengals playmaker to draw another 10 targets this week as he faces off against the Dolphins' weaker secondary cornerbacks. He should surpass 80 yards and score a touchdown in a shootout-style matchup.

Higgins is my No. 7 play.

Drake London

London continues to provide great return on his average draft position, producing like a low-end WR1 so far this season. The Atlanta Falcons rookie scored a touchdown for the second-consecutive game in Week 3. He also averaged 71.3 yards per game through three weeks.

This week, the Falcons will face the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers over their first three games. Look for London, my No. 16 option to log at least 10 targets, eight catches, 75 yards and a score.

Chris Olave

Olave is another rookie trending up in the fantasy football world. The New Orleans Saints pass catcher erupted for 147 yards on nine catches in Week 3. He totaled 13 targets in each of his last two games and increased his production in each game so far this season.

Olave and the Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in New Orleans. The Vikings allowed the sixth most receiving yards to wide receivers through three weeks. Fellow Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre'Quan Smith each sustained injuries in Week 3, which also should lead to increased opportunities for Olave.

He is my No. 30 option and can be plugged in as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3.

Curtis Samuel

Samuel is my No. 35 option and is another player who can be used as a WR3 in Week 4. The Washington Commanders wide receiver drew at least nine targets in each of his first three games. He also scored twice and averaged 77 yards from scrimmage in those appearances.

Look for Samuel, who is used as a runner and pass catcher, to keep seeing a ton of opportunities throughout the 2022 campaign.

I expect Samuel to total at least 80 yards from scrimmage in Week 4, but he is a touchdown-or-bust play against the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at BAL

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at SF

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NO

5. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at CIN

7. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIA

8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

10. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at LV

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

12. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI

13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

14. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX

15. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at ATL

16. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. CLE

17. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

18. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

19. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIA

20. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at CIN

21. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at DET

22. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

23. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

24. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at DAL

25. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at BAL

26. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LV

27. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at NO

28. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

29. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

30. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

31. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at DET

32. DeVante Parker, New England Patriots at GB

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

34. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

35. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at DAL

36. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at PIT

37. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at NE

38. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI

39. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

40. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams at SF

41. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at IND

42. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

43. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

44. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. LAC

45. Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

46. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. NE

47. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

48. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at GB

49. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills at BAL

50. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF

This week in the National Football League