Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames Cardinals' stadium turf for injuries

The Arizona Cardinals said they put new sod on the field last month at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by John Martinez Pavliga/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blamed "loose" field turf at State Farm Stadium for injuries some players sustained during their Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie were among those injured in the 44-21 win Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Advertisement

"It was a little bit loose," Reid said of the turf, when reporters asked about the injuries Tuesday at a news conference.

"That's what happens sometimes when you re-sod it. Listen, it was part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that's unfortunate. The turf picked up.

"I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I'd tell you that, too. It's not an excuse by any means. But you all can see it when you watch the tape."

Butker sustained an ankle injury during a first-quarter kickoff, but returned to the game. McDuffie slipped in the third quarter and sustained a hamstring strain. He was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton responded to Reid's criticism with a statement issued Tuesday night to NBC. He said the field "exceeded" the standards of the NFL's required testing and certification process.

"The entire field was replaced on Monday, Aug. 22 -- the day after the last home preseason game vs. Baltimore -- so it had it almost three full weeks before the Week 1 game vs. Kansas City," Dalton said. "That's more than enough time for the Tifway Bermuda 419 hybrid sod to take root, especially in 109 degrees and abundant sunshine."

The Chiefs (1-0) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Reid said Butker, who sustained an ankle sprain is day-to-day. The Chiefs are expected to turn to turn to Jaylen Watson to fill in for McDuffie.

