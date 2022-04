1/5

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is now set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The New York Giants opted not to pick up the fifth-year option in quarterback Daniel Jones' rookie contract, a league source told UPI on Thursday. Jones joined the NFC East franchise as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He now is set to hit free agency after the 2022 season. Advertisement

Jones would have been paid a $22 million salary in 2023 if the Giants picked up the option year.

The former Duke quarterback owns a 12-25 record in three seasons as the Giants' starter. He completed 64.3% of his throws for 2,428 yards, 10 scores and seven interceptions last season.

Jones completed 62.8% of his throws for 45 scores and 29 interceptions over his first 38 career appearances. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor is the only other quarterback on the Giants roster going into the 2022 season.

The Giants also announced Thursday that they picked up the fifth-year option for defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Deandre Baker also joined the Giants in the first round of the same draft, but was released after just one season.

The Giants own the the Nos. 5 and 7 overall picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and New York Jets also own Top 5 selections.

The first round airs at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN.