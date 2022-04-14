Trending
NFL
April 14, 2022 / 7:22 PM

Green Bay Packers sign ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins

By Connor Grott
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14), shown Jan. 19, 2020, agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Green Bay Packers. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers signed former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a short-term contract Thursday, the team announced.

ESPN and NFL Media reported that Watkins agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Packers. The team didn't reveal terms of the pact.

Before adding Watkins, the Packers had already lost three of their top receivers this off-season. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Chicago Bears) departed in free agency.

The Packers' top remaining receivers are Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers, in addition to Watkins.

Green Bay hasn't used a first-round draft pick on a receiver since 2002, when the franchise selected Javon Walker. The Packers have two picks in each of the first two rounds in this year's draft after the Adams trade, putting them in position to take a pass-catcher.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur coached Watkins with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, and current Packers receivers coach Jason Vrable was in Buffalo when the Bills selected Watkins with the No. 4 overall pick in 2014.

The 28-year-old Watkins has had trouble staying healthy throughout his professional career. He has missed 30 games over the past seven seasons, and he hasn't played a full season since his rookie campaign in 2014.

Watkins ended the 2021 season with career lows in receptions (27) and receiving yards (394) for the Ravens. Prior to joining Baltimore, he spent three seasons in Kansas City (2018-20).

In his eight-year NFL career, Watkins has totaled 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdown receptions for the Bills, Rams, Chiefs and Ravens.

