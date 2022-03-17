Packers sending All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to Raiders in blockbuster trade

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, shown Sept. 26, 2021, also will receive a new five-year contract from the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the trade agreement. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers agreed to trade superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday for a package of draft picks. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and USA Today Sports that Las Vegas is sending two 2022 draft choices to the Packers in exchange for Adams. The agreement includes the Raiders' first-round pick (No. 22 overall) and second-rounder (No. 53 overall) in this year's draft. Advertisement

In addition, the Raiders are giving Adams a new five-year, $141.25 million contract as part of the deal, according to NFL Media. Adams will earn $28.25 million annually and becomes the highest-paid receiver in league history.

ESPN reported that the Packers were willing to match the Raiders' contract offer to keep the five-time Pro Bowl wideout in Green Bay, but Adams preferred to play elsewhere. The organization had used the franchise tag on Adams earlier this month.

Earlier this week, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed an extension with the Packers -- a deal that is essentially for three years and $150 million. According to reporters, Rodgers was aware of Adams' desire to leave before Thursday's development.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacted to the trade agreement on social media, welcoming Adams to Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old Adams set the Packers' single-season record for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) this past season. He became just the sixth player in league history with 120-plus catches, 1,500-plus yards and 11-plus touchdown grabs in one season.

Adams, who was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Fresno State, has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons. He also was a first-team All-Pro choice in each of the past two years.

Over 116 career games in Green Bay, Adams has compiled 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.