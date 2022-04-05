Saints acquire second 2022 first-round pick in trade with Eagles

The New Orleans Saints negotiated a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and general Howie Roseman, which resulted in acquiring a second first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints acquired an additional second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the teams announced. The Eagles and Saints completed the swap Monday. The Saints will send the Eagles the No. 18 overall pick, in addition to third- and seventh-round picks in 2022, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. Advertisement

The Eagles will send the Saints the No. 16 and No. 19 overall picks and a sixth-round pick in 2022.

For clarity, the Saints now own two total first-round selections in the draft. The Eagles went from three first-round picks in 2022 to two selections, as a result of the swap.

The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Jets follow in the Top 10. The Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Eagles, Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Eagles, Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers own pick Nos. 11 through 20.

The New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Packers own pick Nos. 21 through 28. The Kansas City Chiefs own pick Nos. 29 and 30, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals and Lions.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be April 28 through 30 in Las Vegas. Edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux, cornerback Sauce Gardner, offensive tackles Ickey Ekwonu, Evan Neal and Charles Cross, safety Kyle Hamilton and wide receiver Garrett Wilson are among the top prospects.