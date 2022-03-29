Saints agree to deal with QB Andy Dalton

1/4

Andy Dalton (pictured) is expected to be a backup quarterback next season for New Orleans Saints starter Jameis Winston. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to a one-year deal with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. The pact is worth up to $6 million in incentives and includes $3 million in guarantees. Advertisement

Dalton, 34, spent last season with the Chicago Bears. The 11-year veteran completed 63.1% of his throws for 1,515 yards, eight scores and nine interceptions in eight appearances. He posted a 3-3 record as a starter.

Jameis Winston is expected to be the Saints' starting quarterback. The Saints signed Winston to a two-year, $28 million contract earlier this off-season.

Winston, 28, completed 59% of his throws for 1,170 yards, 14 scores and three interceptions in seven starts last season. He missed 10 games due to a knee injury.

Backup quarterbacks Taysom Hill, Blake Bortles and Ian Book also remain on the team's depth chart. Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., that Hill will spend most of his time at tight end in 2022.

Hill started five games at quarterback in 2021 and drew nine starts at the position over the past two seasons.

Advertisement

The Saints had the fifth-worst offense in the NFL last season, as well as the worst passing offense in terms of yards.