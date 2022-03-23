Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins

1/5

Tyreek Hill (R) totaled nine scores last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed Wednesday to trade All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and NBC that the Dolphins agreed to send the Chiefs a first-, second-, and fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth- and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for the playmaker. Advertisement

Sources also told the outlets that the Dolphins and Hill agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

Hill, 28, totaled 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 catches in 17 games last season. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro totaled 87 catches for 1,276 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns in 2020. Hill, also known for his electric special teams returns, totaled 17 scores in 2020.

Hill totaled 6,630 yards and 56 scores on 479 catches over his six-year tenure in Kansas City. He also totaled 719 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and five scores as a punt and kick returner.

He is to join what will be a very speedy Dolphins offense, which also includes Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, among other playmakers, for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon and Mecole Hardman are among the Chiefs' top returning wide receivers.