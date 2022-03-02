Trending
NFL
March 2, 2022 / 4:03 PM

49ers 'listening' to trade calls for injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo

By Alex Butler
49ers 'listening' to trade calls for injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is drawing trade interest from other NFL teams. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers front office executives are accepting calls and considering trade offers from other NFL teams for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, general manager John Lynch said Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Garoppolo also was the subject of trade rumors last off-season. The intensity of those rumors increased when the team selected former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Jimmy is a part of us right now," Lynch said at a 2022 NFL Scouting Combine news conference. "A lot of people need or want quarterbacks right now. He is obviously a guy [other teams] look at.

"Yes, we have listened, but he is a part of us."

Lynch said Garoppolo injured his right throwing shoulder during the 49ers' 23-17 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16 in Arlington, Texas. Several doctors recommended rehabilitation over surgery when the 49ers requested an initial diagnosis.

Lynch said that pain and symptoms from the injury lingered and Garoppolo later opted for surgery.

Garoppolo, 30, completed 68.1% of his throws for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 starts last season. He missed one game due to a calf injury and another due to a thumb injury.

Injuries also forced Garoppolo off the field in 2020, 2018 and 2017, missing 33 games. Garoppolo is set to become a free agent next off-season. He is owed a $24.2 million base salary in 2022, but only carries a dead salary cap hit of $1.4 million if released.

Lynch said he thinks Garoppolo can resume throwing in late June or early July.

The 49ers do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas.

"Jimmy is a big part of what we've done," Lynch said. "Like I said, he is still a part of us. Until that changes, we feel blessed that he is. ... We have had discussions with teams and will continue to, but as for now, he is a part of us."

