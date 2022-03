San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, shown Jan. 9, 2022, suffered a sprained right shoulder during the second quarter of the Niners' wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to undergo surgery to repair a right shoulder injury and will be sidelined until this summer. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and The Athletic on Tuesday that Garoppolo suffered a slight sprain in his throwing shoulder during the second quarter of the Niners' wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to the outlets, he won't resume throwing until at least late June. Advertisement

A separate thumb injury that Garoppolo played through won't require surgery, ESPN reported.

Garoppolo's shoulder ailment isn't expected to impact his trade status, according to reports, and he is still likely to be moved this month. Multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Garoppolo from the 49ers.

The 30-year-old Garoppolo completed 68.3% of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 15 games this past season.

Garoppolo helped guide the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, where the Niners were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.