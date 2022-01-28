Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 28, 2022 / 8:34 PM

Giants hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as new head coach

By Connor Grott

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, the team announced Friday.

Daboll replaces former Giants head coach Joe Judge, who posted a 10-23 record and was fired after two seasons. Judge became the third straight Giants coach to be fired after two seasons or less.

Advertisement

"I have a pretty good idea where our fan base's feelings are right now, and I get it," Daboll said in a statement. "I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want."

Daboll was one of five finalists for the Giants' head-coaching job. Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also were considered for the position.

The 46-year-old Daboll spent the past four seasons as the Bills' offensive coordinator. He guided top-five offenses in Buffalo each of the last two years, and he is credited with the development of star quarterback Josh Allen.

Advertisement

Daboll joins former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen in New York. After the retirement of Giants general manager Dave Gettleman following the conclusion of the season, Schoen was hired in his place.

RELATED Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach

"Over the last four years, I have observed first-hand Brian's strengths as a leader -- he is an excellent communicator, intelligent, innovative, and hard working," Schoen said in a news release. "Brian's genuine and engaging personality is refreshing. He fosters relationships with the players and coaches around him.

"He is progressive in his vision and values collaboration, two of the attributes we think are essential. I am thrilled to partner with Brian and welcome he and his family to this side of the state."

Under Schoen and Daboll, the Giants will look to develop young quarterback Daniel Jones and return to postseason contention. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since 2016, and the franchise has failed to win a postseason game since its Super Bowl title in 2011.

RELATED Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

Latest Headlines

NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
NFL // 8 hours ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Two NFL teams will emerge Sunday night with invitations to Super Bowl LVI. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC finale.
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
NFL // 16 hours ago
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
MIAMI, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The final four of the NFL playoffs and the men's and women's finals of the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament are the main sporting events this weekend.
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
NFL // 23 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn both are expected to return to the franchise next season.
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, the team announced.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
NFL // 1 day ago
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger will retire from the NFL, ending a decorated 18-year tenure, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced Thursday on social media.
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
NFL // 1 day ago
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Elijah "E.J." Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, plans to play college football at Temple University, the Phoenix-area high school quarterback announced on Twitter.
Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos plan to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks retires from NFL after slew of injuries
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks retires from NFL after slew of injuries
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after a decade in the NFL.
Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Just days after Kansas City handed the Bills one of the most crushing playoff losses in franchise history, Chiefs fans raised more than $250,000 for the Buffalo community.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline
NFL // 2 days ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to decide on his future with the Green Bay Packers before the franchise tag deadline in mid-March, the 17-year veteran announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final
Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final
Watch: Medvedev calls official 'small cat' in rant at Australian Open
Watch: Medvedev calls official 'small cat' in rant at Australian Open
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement