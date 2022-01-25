Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 25, 2022 / 9:11 AM

Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds

By Alex Butler
1/5
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (L) said he wants to play with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said.

Brown made the comments during an appearance Monday on Brandon Marshall's I AM ATHLETE show. The Buccaneers released the seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro on Jan. 6 after an on-field exchange between Brown and coach Bruce Arians.

Advertisement

Marshall asked Brown who "the next quarterback in line" was for him in his career. Brown responded with "Action Jackson."

"Let's give Lamar Jackson his flowers. ... Shout out Lamar Jackson," Brown said. "That's it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing and the excitement."

RELATED Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown

Marshall also asked Brown who his Top 5 quarterbacks options would be on his next team, but Brown said he wasn't "running quarterback campaigns."

Jackson responded to the comments by liking a link to the clip on Twitter, retweeting the video and posting a devil emoji.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Brown's cousin, is teammates with Jackson on the Ravens. Antonio Brown also worked out with Jackson and his cousin in 2020.

Advertisement
RELATED Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement

Jackson said after the workout that he hoped the Ravens acquire Brown.

"That's the type of guy we need in our locker room," Jackson told reporters. "And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room.

"It's like a brotherhood going on. It's none of that outside noise; it's strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball."

RELATED Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers

Brown, who recently celebrated the Buccaneers' playoff exit on social media, also had on and off the field issues when he was a member of the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers franchises. He remains interested in a return to the NFL.

Brown, 33, totaled 42 catches for 545 yards and four scores in seven games this season. He totaled 45 catches for 483 yards and four catches in eight games last season.

Brown's 928 career catches are the second-most among active players and rank No. 21 all-time. His 12,291 receiving yards are the third-most for an active player and rank No. 24 all-time. His 24 receiving touchdowns rank fourth among active players and No. 24 all-time.

Advertisement

Brown ranks second in Steelers history, trailing only Hines Ward, in career catches, yards and touchdown catches.

This week in the NFL

The Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill (R) takes photos with football fans before facing the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on January 22, 2022. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
NFL // 9 hours ago
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his future in the NFL on Monday, indicating that family will play a significant role in determining whether he will retire or play next season.
Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'
NFL // 13 hours ago
Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson acknowledged Monday that head coach Sean Payton's status with the franchise remains uncertain for the 2022 season.
Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs staged an improbable final drive in regulation and ultimately rallied for a 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium to conclude a wild divisional-round weekend.
Rams hold off Buccaneers, advance to NFC Championship Game
NFL // 1 day ago
Rams hold off Buccaneers, advance to NFC Championship Game
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams escaped with a 30-27 divisional playoff win over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth
NFL // 2 days ago
49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers moved one step closer to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.
Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game
NFL // 2 days ago
Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the divisional round Saturday at Nissan Stadium to advance to their first AFC Championship Game since 1988.
NFL to end daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL to end daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ahead of this weekend's divisional round playoff matchups, the NFL and its players' union agreed to stop daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players.
Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve
NFL // 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans activated All-Pro running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve Friday, clearing the way for him to play in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers
NFL // 3 days ago
49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that star defensive end Nick Bosa cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale
NFL // 3 days ago
Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with longtime defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended a game for 'excessive' foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso
Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended a game for 'excessive' foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso
Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, three Americans advance to quarterfinals
Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, three Americans advance to quarterfinals
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
Australian Open tennis: Nadal, Barty, American Keys clinch semifinal spots
Australian Open tennis: Nadal, Barty, American Keys clinch semifinal spots
Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game
Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement