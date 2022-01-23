Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 23, 2022 / 11:45 PM

Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game

By Connor Grott
Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shown Feb. 2, 2020, completed 33 of 44 pass attempts for 378 yards and three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs staged an improbable final drive in regulation and ultimately rallied for a 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium to conclude a wild divisional-round weekend.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone from eight yards out on the first possession of overtime to send Kansas City to its fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in next week's AFC title game. The Bengals defeated the top-seeded Tennessee Titans with a walk-off field goal Saturday at Nissan Stadium to advance.

"The guys didn't flinch," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "You talk about an epic game, well, that's the way the players took it. They had tremendous respect for Buffalo, and they knew it was going to be a battle and they kept going."

The Bills took a 29-26 lead with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Josh Allen hit receiver Gabriel Davis for a 27-yard touchdown. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs immediately answered with Tyreek Hill's 64-yard receiving score with 1:02 left.

Not to be outdone, Allen responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Davis, his fourth of the game. The score put Buffalo in front 36-33 with just 13 seconds to go, putting the Bills on the cusp of their second straight AFC title game appearance.

RELATED Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game

With two timeouts left and limited time on the clock, Mahomes put together an unlikely final drive and pushed the Chiefs into field-goal range with a 19-yard strike to Hill and a 25-yard completion to Kelce.

Harrison Butker, who missed two kicks earlier in the game, then booted a 49-yarder as time expired to force overtime.

"We got tremendous leaders on both sides of the ball, whether it's offense, defense or special teams," Hill said. "Nobody panicked. Nobody was like, 'Oh, the game is over, there's 13 seconds left.' We just made plays."

RELATED 49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth

In what may have been his only mistake for Buffalo all night, Allen incorrectly called the overtime coin toss, giving Kansas City the ball to begin the extra quarter.

Advertisement

Mahomes promptly marched the Chiefs down the field against the Bills' top-ranked defense and capped the drive with the 8-yard touchdown to Kelce.

"They made a couple more plays than we did obviously down the stretch," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "The guys played their guts out, and you got to do a little better on the last couple of plays there."

Allen finished with 329 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for the Bills, who dropped their ninth consecutive road playoff game. He also added 11 carries for a team-best 68 yards.

Davis exploded for eight receptions, 201 yards and four receiving touchdowns against the Chiefs. He became the first player in NFL history to catch four touchdowns in a postseason game, and he also was just the ninth player ever to compile 200 or more receiving yards in a playoff contest.

Mahomes completed 33 of 44 pass attempts for 378 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a team-high 69 yards and a score.

Hill ended with 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. Kelce had eight grabs for 96 yards and a receiving score.

Sunday night's instant classic between the Chiefs and Bills concluded a wild and unpredictable divisional-round weekend. On Saturday, the Bengals and 49ers both advanced after walk-off field goals on the road against the top seeds in their conferences.

Advertisement

Earlier Sunday, Rams kicker Matt Gay booted a 30-yard field goal as time expired to push Los Angeles past the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Latest Headlines

Rams hold off Buccaneers, advance to NFC Championship Game
NFL // 3 hours ago
Rams hold off Buccaneers, advance to NFC Championship Game
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams escaped with a 30-27 divisional playoff win over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth
NFL // 23 hours ago
49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers moved one step closer to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.
Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the divisional round Saturday at Nissan Stadium to advance to their first AFC Championship Game since 1988.
NFL to end daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL to end daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ahead of this weekend's divisional round playoff matchups, the NFL and its players' union agreed to stop daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players.
Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve
NFL // 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans activated All-Pro running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve Friday, clearing the way for him to play in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers
NFL // 2 days ago
49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that star defensive end Nick Bosa cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale
NFL // 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with longtime defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract.
NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Four NFL divisional-round playoff games, dozens of Australian Open tennis Grand Slam matches, two UFC title fights and hundreds of NBA, college basketball, NHL and soccer games pack this weekend's sports schedule.
NFL fines Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25K for comments on referees
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL fines Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25K for comments on referees
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was fined by the league for his postgame comments related to the game officials after Sunday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Green Bay Packers activate veteran WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve
NFL // 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers activate veteran WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Just days before Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers activated veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb off injured reserve Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth
49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth
Rams hold off Buccaneers, advance to NFC Championship Game
Rams hold off Buccaneers, advance to NFC Championship Game
Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game
Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player
Naomi Osaka 'proud' after Australian Open loss, excited for American foe
Naomi Osaka 'proud' after Australian Open loss, excited for American foe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement