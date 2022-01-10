Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

1/5

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy (L) went 12-4 in his first season, but failed to post a winning record over his final three years with the franchise. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday after they finished the 2021-22 season with a 6-11 record, the team announced. Nagy, the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year, led the Bears to a 34-31 record in four seasons with the NFC North franchise. Advertisement

He posted a 12-4 record and led the team to a division title in 2018, but went 8-8 the next two seasons. The 2021-22 Bears were 3-2 through their first five games, but then hit a five-game losing streak.

They ended the season with losses in four of their final six games to finish in third place in the NFC North.

Nagy, 43, entered the NFL ranks in 2008 as a coaching intern for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 through 2016. He served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2017.

Pace, 44, took over as Bears general manager in 2015. The Bears finished in last place in the NFC North in each of his first three seasons. They made the playoffs in two of his final four seasons with the franchise.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Vikings (8-9) beat the Bears 31-17 in their season finale Sunday in Minneapolis. The Vikings also fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday.

Bears owner George H. McCaskey is expected to speak to reporters Monday afternoon to discuss the dismissals.

