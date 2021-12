Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (L) dribbles against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced. The Cavaliers announced Rubio's diagnosis Wednesday in a news release. He sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers' 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in New Orleans. Advertisement

"Further examination of the injury postgame and a MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)," the Cavaliers said Wednesday in a news release.

"Rubio will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and his status will be updated as appropriate."

Rubio, 31, tied his career high with an average of 13.1 points per game this season. He also logged 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in his 34 appearances for the Cavaliers.

The 11-year veteran entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He joined the Cavaliers in an August trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Cavaliers (20-14) face the Washington Wizards (17-17) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Washington, D.C.