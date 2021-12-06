Trending
NFL
Dec. 6, 2021 / 11:46 PM

New York Jets WR Corey Davis to have season-ending core muscle surgery

By Connor Grott

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- New York Jets wide receiver and team captain Corey Davis will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.

Davis entered Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as questionable on the injury report because of a previous groin ailment, which sidelined him for Week 12. He attempted to play through the issue against the Eagles, but he failed to finish the game.

"That's a fair question," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday when asked whether Davis should have rested another week. "He was cleared. [He] went through a lot of different procedures to try to get that ready to roll. It's unfortunate. It just finally gave out on him."

The Jets signed Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million contract in free agency to be their No. 1 receiver. He got off to a quick start in New York, catching two touchdowns from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the season opener, but his production waned over the ensuing weeks.

Davis recorded only one 100-yard game and finished the season with 34 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he had six drops -- tied for fourth in the NFL.

The 26-year-old Davis appeared in just nine games for the Jets, having missed two with an earlier hip injury.

In Davis' absence, rookie wideout Elijah Moore -- who has turned into the team's top pass-catcher in recent weeks -- is expected to see an increase in targets. Keelan Cole, who is set to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, likely will replace Davis on the outside.

The Jets also have Denzel Mims and slot receiver Jamison Crowder on their depth chart.

"We love our receiving group," Saleh noted.

The Jets (3-9) are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints (5-7) on Sunday.

