Kittle, Goedert, Kelce lead Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings

MIAMI, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, Travis Kelce, Dalton Schultz and Rob Gronkowski lead my Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts, Logan Thomas, Mike Gesicki and Zach Ertz round out my Top 10 options for Week 13. Foster Moreau and C.J. Uzomah are among my low-end tight end streamers. Advertisement

David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim are among the players who should be out of your starting lineup, as the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers serve Week 13 byes.

The top-tier tight ends should not leave your lineup, unless they are on a bye or injured, if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Look for players with great matchups on a weekly basis if you didn't draft an elite option. I recommend starting a tight end who will be the first or second target in their respective offense.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle pulled in just one catch for 13 yards in Week 12. The poor fantasy football performance ended his streak of three-consecutive appearances with at least one score.

I expect a rebound from Kittle, my top tight end, this week when the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 12 weeks. Kittle secured four catches for 40 yards against the Seahawks earlier this season.

He should improve on those statistics Sunday in Seattle. I expect the 49ers star to secure six catches and total more than 80 yards and a score.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is my No. 2 option for Week 13. Goedert only scored twice through the first 12 weeks of the season, but I expect his third score this week when the Eagles battle the New York Jets.

The Jets allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends so far this season. Look for Goedert to haul in at least seven catches for 75 yards. I also expect the Eagles and Jets to battle in a shootout, which will give Goedert several chances to score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts is my No. 7 tight end. Pitts averaged just 2.8 catches on 6.2 targets per game over his last five games, but should see a lot more looks this week when the Falcons battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 12 weeks. They also allowed the third-most receptions to the position and surrendered 81 yards and a score the Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in Week 12.

Look for Pitts to total more than 60 yards and to find the end zone in this matchup. The Falcons should trail and be forced to air it out, with Pitts serving as quarterback Matt Ryan's top target.

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas is my No. 8 option for Week 13. Thomas returned from an injury absence in Week 12 and caught three passes for 31 yards. He scored touchdowns in two of his first three games this season.

Look for Thomas to secure at least five catches for 50 yards and a score in Week 13. Washington battles the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Paradise, Nev. The Raiders allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 12 weeks.

LONGSHOTS

Foster Moreau is expected to start in place of injured Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Moreau, my No. 11 option for Week 13, caught three touchdown passes in 11 appearances so far this season.

Washington allowed the 11th-most receiving yards to tight ends through 12 weeks. Look for Moreau to total at least 50 yards. He is a touchdown-or-bust TE1 in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting the position.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah sits at No. 13 in my Week 13 rankings and is another touchdown-or-bust play in leagues that require starting the position.

The Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Cincinnati. The Chargers are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for allowing a league-high 11 touchdowns to tight ends through 12 weeks, despite playing 11 games.

They also allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the position. Uzomah totaled at least three catches in five of his last six games. He scored a touchdown in three of four games from Week 4 through Week 7.

Look for the Bengals tight end to reach the end zone for his sixth touchdown of the season Sunday in Cincinnati. I expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to connected with his tight end on one of his three touchdown tosses.

Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

4. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at NO

5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

8. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at LVR

9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. NYG

10. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at CHI

11. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders vs. WAS

12. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

13. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAC

14. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

15. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at KC

16. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

17. Evan Engram, New York Giants at MIA

18. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers at CIN

19. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. JAX

20. Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings at DET