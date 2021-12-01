Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 1, 2021 / 6:59 PM

Seattle Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

By Connor Grott
Seattle Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad
Former Washington Football Team running back Adrian Peterson, shown Sept. 16, 2018, had a brief three-game stint with the Tennessee Titans before being waived last week. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The injury-plagued Seattle Seahawks have signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday that Seattle signed the 36-year-old tailback to reinforce the team's banged-up backfield.

Advertisement

"Excited to see if he can help us out and give us a little something," Carroll said. "He's a player that I've known forever -- way back to his high school days -- and admired him tremendously over the years. Always disappointed we didn't get him back in the day, but like I just told him, we finally got him.

"So I'm looking forward to seeing how he does and where he can fit in. He's an incredible competitor and a great guy, so I'm anxious to give him a chance to get on the field with our boys."

Peterson was waived last week by the Tennessee Titans, who signed him after losing star running back Derrick Henry to a significant foot injury. Peterson had 27 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games for the Titans.

Advertisement

Carroll declined to reveal what Peterson's workload might be for the Seahawks, saying he needs to see the future Hall of Fame tailback practice first.

RELATED Tennessee Titans to sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury

"I've got to wait and see how he does out here," Carroll said. "I've watched the film and seen him play. He plays just as tough and aggressive as he ever has, so I'm anxious to see what he adds to the club. He's fired up about it, too."

The Seahawks rank 25th in the league with 92.5 rushing yards per game this season. Seattle has been without starting running back Chris Carson since Week 5 because of a neck injury that required season-ending surgery.

Alex Collins has started in place of Carson, but he has only topped 50 rushing yards once in that seven-game stretch. Collins and DeeJay Dallas combined for 18 rushing yards on 10 carries in the Seahawks' 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday night.

RELATED Washington Football Team runs over sluggish Seahawks

Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) were inactive for that matchup due to injuries.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,902 career rushing yards. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, then had short stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Titans and Washington.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mixon, Mitchell, Taylor lead Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 5 hours ago
Mixon, Mitchell, Taylor lead Week 13 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Elijah Mitchell and Jonathan Taylor lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13.
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Lamb, Evans top Week 13 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 8 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Lamb, Evans top Week 13 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 13.
Fantasy football: Mattison, Williams, Hubbard among best Week 13 adds
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Mattison, Williams, Hubbard among best Week 13 adds
MIAMI, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Injuries to several of the top players in fantasy football in Week 12 make the Week 13 waiver wire very attractive, especially at running back. Alexander Mattison is my primary target.
Washington Football Team runs over sluggish Seahawks
NFL // 1 day ago
Washington Football Team runs over sluggish Seahawks
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team held the Seattle Seahawks to just 10 first downs and used its running game to earn an edge in time of possession of more than 23 minutes to snag a 17-15 win in the NFL's Week 12 finale.
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season due to a left ankle injury that he suffered during the first half of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders' John Simpson
NFL // 2 days ago
Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punching Raiders' John Simpson
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was suspended without pay for two games Monday after punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys' COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, as coach Mike McCarty tested positive and will miss a Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 2 days ago
Vikings' Dalvin Cook, 49ers' Deebo Samuel among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel are among the major players who sustained injuries in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
NFL // 2 days ago
Ravens edge Browns despite Lamar Jackson's 4 INTs
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions, but provided a clutch scrambling throw for a second-half touchdown to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
NFL // 3 days ago
Sharp Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins past Panthers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa authored the most-accurate performance of his young career while veteran Cam Newton was benched due to a very poor showing as the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson follows Lincoln Riley to USC
College football: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson follows Lincoln Riley to USC
College basketball: Ohio State upsets No. 1 Duke
College basketball: Ohio State upsets No. 1 Duke
College Football Playoff rankings: UGA, Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati in top four
College Football Playoff rankings: UGA, Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati in top four
All-Star shortstop Javier Baez agrees to 6-year, $140M deal with Detroit Tigers
All-Star shortstop Javier Baez agrees to 6-year, $140M deal with Detroit Tigers
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Lamb, Evans top Week 13 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Lamb, Evans top Week 13 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement