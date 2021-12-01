Seattle Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Former Washington Football Team running back Adrian Peterson, shown Sept. 16, 2018, had a brief three-game stint with the Tennessee Titans before being waived last week. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The injury-plagued Seattle Seahawks have signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday that Seattle signed the 36-year-old tailback to reinforce the team's banged-up backfield. Advertisement

"Excited to see if he can help us out and give us a little something," Carroll said. "He's a player that I've known forever -- way back to his high school days -- and admired him tremendously over the years. Always disappointed we didn't get him back in the day, but like I just told him, we finally got him.

"So I'm looking forward to seeing how he does and where he can fit in. He's an incredible competitor and a great guy, so I'm anxious to give him a chance to get on the field with our boys."

Peterson was waived last week by the Tennessee Titans, who signed him after losing star running back Derrick Henry to a significant foot injury. Peterson had 27 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games for the Titans.

Carroll declined to reveal what Peterson's workload might be for the Seahawks, saying he needs to see the future Hall of Fame tailback practice first.

"I've got to wait and see how he does out here," Carroll said. "I've watched the film and seen him play. He plays just as tough and aggressive as he ever has, so I'm anxious to see what he adds to the club. He's fired up about it, too."

The Seahawks rank 25th in the league with 92.5 rushing yards per game this season. Seattle has been without starting running back Chris Carson since Week 5 because of a neck injury that required season-ending surgery.

Alex Collins has started in place of Carson, but he has only topped 50 rushing yards once in that seven-game stretch. Collins and DeeJay Dallas combined for 18 rushing yards on 10 carries in the Seahawks' 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday night.

Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) were inactive for that matchup due to injuries.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,902 career rushing yards. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, then had short stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Titans and Washington.