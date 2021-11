Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (C) failed to clear the NFL's concussion protocol and won't play Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Lamb sustained a concussion last Sunday. Sources informed NFL Network, Fox Sports and the Dallas Morning News early Thursday that Lamb did not clear the league's concussion protocol.

Lamb sustained the concussion in the second quarter of the Cowboys' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City. He hit the back of his head on the ground while failing to make a catch at the end of the first half of that game.

Lamb totaled 50 catches for 740 yards and six touchdowns in 10 starts so far this season. He leads the Cowboys in each of those categories.

The Cowboys also will be without wide receiver Amari Cooper in Week 12. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 last week and also missed the Cowboys' game against the Chiefs.

Cooper's 44 catches, 583 receiving yards and five receiving scores rank second on the team.



Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson Jr. are expected to be the Cowboys' top wide receivers Thursday in Arlington. The Cowboys and Raiders kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST at AT&T Stadium.