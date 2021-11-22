Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF

1/5

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (R) scores in front of Steelers linebacker Devin Bush in second quarter action Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert threw one of his three touchdown passes to Mike Williams with 2:09 remaining to give the Los Angeles Chargers a late, go-ahead score in a shootout win Sunday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Herbert threw for a total of 382 yards in the 41-37 win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calf. Advertisement

"That's one of those plays that we ran a couple of times in the game," Herbert told reporters after the game. "The corner ended up sitting on our option route. We kind of talked about it on the sideline.

"It happened the first couple of times we ran it and I told Mike to just be ready for it and he did a great job running his route, breaking tackles and scoring."

The game featured 833 total yards, 55 first downs and just one turnover. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler totaled 115 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 17 touches.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 28 of 44 passes for 273 yards and three scores in the loss.

"They're a really good football team," Roethlisberger said of the Chargers. "It starts with their quarterback. He's a great young football player. He ran all over the place, made throws.

Advertisement

"What a special talent. He's the next generation. He's a good football player."

The Steelers opened the game with a 13-play, 57-yard drive, which took 6:31 off the clock. Kicker Chris Boswell ended the possession with a 36-yard field goal.

The Chargers answered with points on each of their five drives. Ekeler ran for a 6-yard score with 2:09 left in the first quarter. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Herbert on the Chargers next drive, putting his team ahead 14-3.

Roethlisberger threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson about two minutes later to cut the deficit to four points.

Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins made a 30-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the second quarter. The kick gave the Chargers a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Herbert connected with Ekeler with a 17-yard touchdown pass 5:10 into the third. Hopkins made a 41-yard field goal on the Chargers next drive for a 27-10 edge. Boswell answered with a 36-yard field goal.

Steelers safety Miles Killebrew blocked a Chargers punt 2:20 into the fourth. The Steelers scored four plays later, when running back Najee Harris ran for a 1-yard touchdown. That score cut the deficit to seven points.

Advertisement

Ekeler ran for a 5-yard score with 8:48 remaining to push the advantage back to 14 points. The Steelers tied the game with scores on their next two possessions. Roethlisberger threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron with 4:49 remaining.

Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton intercepted Herbert on the next possession. The Steelers scored two plays later when Roethlisberger threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Chargers turned the ball over on downs on their next drive. Boswell put the Steelers ahead with a 45-yard field goal with 3:24 remaining.

The Chargers marched to their own 47-yard line on their next possession. Herbert then picked out Williams on the left flank and the two connected for the go-ahead score. The Steelers failed to pick up a first down with 1:19, which gave the ball to the Chargers. The Chargers ran out the remaining time to improve to 6-4 this season.

Herbert completed 30 of 41 passes and ran for 90 yards in the victory. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams totaled 112 and 97 receiving yards, respectively.

Advertisement

Johnson totaled 101 yards and a score on seven catches for the Steelers (5-4-1).

The Steelers next face the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati and the Chargers battle the Denver Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver.