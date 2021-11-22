Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 22, 2021 / 10:44 AM

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss

By Alex Butler
1/5
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exits press interview early after loss
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll voiced frustration with the team's struggles when he met with reporters after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Seattle. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cited his unfamiliarity with getting his "butt kicked" as a reason for an abrupt exit at his Week 11 postgame news conference.

The sequence followed the Seahawks' 23-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The defeat was the Seahawks' fifth setback in their last six games.

Advertisement

Carroll answered questions for about eight minutes, but then said, "I'm really done," left the podium and exited the room.

He returned later, wearing a different outfit, and apologized for his abrupt departure. He also elaborated on his level of frustration.

RELATED Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11

He compared the Seahawks' struggles to his tenure with the New York Jets. Carroll coached the Jets in 1994 and led the team to a 6-10 record.

"I'm just not any good at this," Carroll said of losing. "I'm not prepared for this. I'm struggling of doing a good job of coaching when you are getting your butt kicked week in and week out.

"It's new territory. I'm competing every way I can think of, but I'm just unfamiliar with it. If I leave early or make a mistake, I'm not on my best game.

Advertisement
RELATED Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test

"I'm not making any excuses, I don't want to get good at this."

The Cardinals (9-2) outgained the Seahawks (3-7) 413 to 266 in total yards, despite playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, starting running back Chase Edmonds top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 14 of 26 passes for 207 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown or an interception. The Cardinals held an edge in time of possession of nearly 20 minutes and a 29 to 16 advantage in first downs.

RELATED Chicago Bears star OLB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery

The Seahawks rank 25th in points scored per game. The defense ranks 7th in points allowed.

"We feel like every team we've lost to we've been able to play with," Wilson told reporters. "There is still belief in us, without a doubt, in what we can do. It's going to hard, but it's going to be possible. It's still possible.

"You have to have the right mindset and belief. There is no choice."

Carroll, 70, is in his 12th season with the team. The Seahawks posted a winning record in each of his last nine seasons. They went 12-4 last season, but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

"We haven't been this behind with our record before, but we could still turn this thing [around] and win a bunch of games and be fine," Carroll said.

"We all feel like that's what is going to happen. ... But there are seven losses on this schedule right now. That's a lot of games."

The Seahawks face the Washington Football Team (4-6) on Monday at FedExField in Landover, Md.

This week in the National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers Chase Claypool (R) catches a pass against Los Angeles Chargers Asante Samuel Jr.,at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, where the Chargers claimed victory in a shootout win 41-37. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy
NFL // 1 hour ago
Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend announce pregnancy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham and his girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child, Wood announced on Instagram.
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
NFL // 1 hour ago
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were among the top NFL players injured in Week 11.
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
NFL // 3 hours ago
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert threw one of his three touchdown passes to Mike Williams with 2:09 remaining to give the Los Angeles Chargers a late, go-ahead score in a shootout win Sunday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson will have season-ending neck surgery, the team announced.
New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game
NFL // 2 days ago
New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara ruled out for second straight game
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out for the second consecutive week due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday.
Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test
NFL // 2 days ago
Cowboys' Amari Cooper to miss at least two games after positive COVID-19 test
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without star wide receiver Amari Cooper for their next two games after the Pro Bowl wideout was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Chicago Bears star OLB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
Chicago Bears star OLB Khalil Mack to have season-ending foot surgery
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery, head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday.
Eagles, TE Zach Goedert agree to four-year, $59 million extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Eagles, TE Zach Goedert agree to four-year, $59 million extension
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert, the team announced Friday.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11.
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb and A.J. Dillon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football rankings for Week 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement
College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
Bears QB Justin Fields, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb among injured in Week 11
LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart ejected after on-court brawl
LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart ejected after on-court brawl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement