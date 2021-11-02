Fantasy football: Jones, Peterson, Gage among best Week 9 adds

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is one of the top waiver wire targets for Week 9. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Major injuries to Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston, bye weeks for four teams and the emergence of new playmakers add value to the available options on the Week 9 waiver wire. Henry and Winston are expected to miss most of -- if not all -- remaining regular season games. Henry's Tennessee Titans likely can't replace his production, but will turn to backups and recent signing Adrian Peterson for help in the running game. Advertisement

Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian took over for Winston in the New Orleans Saints' Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Taysom Hill could be in line for additional snaps going forward.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is another player worth considering for your roster. Gage is expected to see an increase in targets due to the departure of wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley announced Sunday that he will take a break from football to address his mental health.

Two NFL teams were on bye in Week 8, which means several valuable players were likely dropped in your league. Scan your waiver wire for those players and defenses to provide depth for your roster.

Make sure to bench players from the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team as those teams get byes in Week 9.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage.

Waiver wire additions should be players either who can contribute to your roster immediately or players you can put on your bench in hopes they will provide value down the road.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 9:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Daniel Jones; RB | Carlos Hyde, Adrian Peterson, Boston Scott; WR | Russell Gage, Rashod Bateman; TE | Dan Arnold, Logan Thomas; D/ST | Chargers; K | Jason Sanders

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Taysom Hill; RB | Latavius Murray, Jeremy McNichols; WR | DeVante Parker; TE | Tyler Conklin; D/ST | Dolphins; K | Dustin Hopkins

TOP DROPS

QB | Jameis Winston; RB | Kenneth Gainwell; WR | Tim Patrick, Corey Davis; TE | Robert Tonyan; D/ST | Seahawks; K | Chris Boswell

QUARTERBACK

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the top quarterback to target on your waiver wire. Jones provides weekly value as a passer and a runner, which means he doesn't need to throw for 300 yards and three scores to lead your team to victory.

Jones threw for 222 yards and two scores in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Week 9, the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders defense is stingy against opposing fantasy football quarterbacks, but allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to the position through seven games.

The Giants offense is getting healthier, which should improve Jones' fantasy football outlook. He is a great season-long streamer if you need help at the position.

RUNNING BACK

Carlos Hyde and Adrian Peterson are the top running backs to target on your waiver wire. Jacksonville Jaguars starter James Robinson sustained a foot injury in Week 8 and could be a longshot to play in Week 9. If he can't go, Hyde could be in line to start against the Buffalo Bills.

Hyde likely doesn't provide long-term value, but could be used as a low-end RB2 streamer if you are desperate at the running back position.

The Tennessee Titans agreed to a deal with Peterson earlier this week in the wake of Derrick Henry's injury. Jeremy McNichols is penciled in as the Titans' top back, but Peterson's running style is more similar to Henry's running style.

Peterson is a bit of a risk to put in your starting lineup right away, but he should work his way into RB2 consideration for the rest of the season. He is a great long-term addition and a low-end RB2/flex play in leagues with at least 14 teams in Week 9.

WIDE RECEIVER

Russell Gage of the Atlanta Falcons is my top wide receiver target on this week's waiver wire. Gage failed to make a catch in Week 8, but hauled in four of six targets for 67 yards and a score in Week 7. I expect him to be much more involved in the offense going forward, due to the absence of top wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Gage's Falcons face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. The Saints allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through eight weeks. Gage will be a matchup-based, high-end WR3 until Ridley's return.

TIGHT END

Dan Arnold of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Logan Thomas of the Washington Football Team are my top tight ends to target. Arnold hauled in eight of 10 targets in the Jaguars' Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He gained 68 yards in the loss.

This week, the Jaguars battle the Buffalo Bills. I expect the Bills to lead for most of this game, leading to more pass attempts for the Jaguars. Look for Arnold to get another 10 targets. He could end up in high-end TE1 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Thomas missed the last five games due to injury and Washington is on bye in Week 9, but he is worth adding to your team if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends.

Thomas scored in two of his three appearances this season. He also secured at least three catches for 30 yards in each start.

I expect Thomas to return to the field in Week 10, when Washington battles the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.