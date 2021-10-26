Trending
NFL
Oct. 26, 2021 / 11:20 AM

Fantasy football: Cousins, Gainwell, Lazard among best Week 8 adds

By Alex Butler
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (C) is one of my top waiver wire additions for Week 8.  File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard are among my favorite players to add off the fantasy football waiver wire in Week 8.

Six NFL teams were on bye in Week 7, which means several valuable players also were likely dropped in your league. Scan your waiver wire for those players, who could provide depth for your roster and fill in as a streamer.

Injuries were once again a major factor in Week 7 and COVID-19 continues to impact the status of other football stars. This week, Gainwell is my top priority due to do the ankle injury Eagles running back Miles Sanders sustained in Week 7.

Sanders is expected to miss several weeks, which makes Gainwell a low-end RB2 until he returns.

RELATED Los Angeles Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Denver Broncos

Cousins is one of the players who might be available in your league due to the Vikings' Week 7 bye. He can provide elite QB1 value in good matchups. Lazard could see increased looks in Week 8 due to star wide receiver Davante Adams' placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Make sure to bench Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews, Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller and other Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders players as they get a bye in Week 8.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage.

RELATED Packers' Davante Adams put on COVID-19 list; Bears' Matt Nagy positive for virus

Waiver wire additions should be players either who can contribute to your roster immediately or players you can put on your bench in hopes they will provide value down the road.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 8:

RELATED Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Kirk Cousins; RB | Kenneth Gainwell; WR | Allen Lazard, Kadarius Toney; TE | Jared Cook; D/ST | Bengals; K | Greg Joseph

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Carson Wentz; RB | Boston Scott, Mark Ingram; WR | Michael Gallup, Russell Gage; TE | Anthony Firkser; D/ST | Bears; K | Tyler Bass

TOP DROPS

QB | Zach Wilson; RB | Mike Davis, Ty'Son Williams; WR | Brandon Aiyuk, Darnell Mooney; TE | Austin Hooper; D/ST | Raiders; K | Daniel Carlson

QUARTERBACK

Kirk Cousins is one of the top players you should look for on your waiver wire. He could be available due to his Week 7 bye. He should be rostered and can be started in Week 8, when the Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Cousins threw at least three touchdown passes in three of his last five starts. He'll get another chance to extend that hot streak against this beatable secondary.

He could make a solid fill-in starter for your team if you own Lamar Jackson, or your normal starter faces a tough matchup.

RUNNING BACK

Kenneth Gainwell might not be a season-long answer for your fantasy team, but he could help you win a game or two if your normal starting running back is injured or on a bye. You should also add him to your roster if your next few opponents need help at the running back position.

Eagles starter Miles Sanders sprained his right ankle in Week 7. Gainwell is a capable runner and pass catcher and the Eagles' schedule is favorable for fantasy football production over the next few weeks.

Gainwell is a must-add to fantasy football rosters, regardless of league format. The Eagles face the Detroit Lions in Week 8 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs in their first seven games this season. The Chargers allowed the third-most in their first six games.

WIDE RECEIVER

Davante Adams won't be on bye in Week 8, but he isn't expected to play due to his recent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers placed their star pass catcher on the list Monday, which means he'll need to provide two negative COVID-19 test results, at least 24 hours apart, by Wednesday to play Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.

If Adams can't play, look for an increase in snaps and targets for wide receiver Allen Lazard. Lazard scored touchdowns in each of his last two games. The Cardinals are tied for allowing the sixth-most touchdown passes to wide receivers.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finding Lazard for a score for the third-consecutive week. Lazard is a fantastic WR3 streamer in leagues with at least 14 teams.

TIGHT END

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook is another player would might be available in your league due to his team's Week 7 bye. Cook entered the bye with touchdowns in two of his last three starts. He also received at least five targets in four of his six appearances.

Look for the Chargers to involve Cook again in Week 8 when they host the New England Patriots who allowed tight ends to score in two of their last three games.

Cook can be used as a starter for the rest of the season in leagues that require starting tight ends.

This week in the National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

