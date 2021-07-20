Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 20, 2021 / 7:38 AM

Peyton, Eli Manning to join alternate 'Monday Night Football' broadcast

By
Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, ESPN said.&nbsp;File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI
"Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game," ESPN said. File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Former star NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will participate in an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast for the next three years, ESPN has announced.

The Manning brothers will join the broadcast from a remote location for 10 games in each of the next three seasons. Other celebrities, including current and former players, will join the broadcast.

Advertisement

The Monday Night Football Megacast will air on ESPN2, with the potential to air on other Disney properties, including ESPN+.

The Monday Night Football Megacast airs in addition to the network's traditional telecast, which broadcasts on ESPN and/or ABC each week and features Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry.

RELATED Golf: Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers beat Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in The Match

"Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement Monday.

"Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends."

Advertisement

ESPN said the telecast will be produced in conjunction with Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning's production company he launched in February.

RELATED Super Bowl-winning QB Eli Manning rejoins New York Giants organization

"This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content," Peyton Manning said.

The inaugural Monday Night Football Megacast will air when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

Peyton, 45, spent 18 seasons in the NFL. The 14-time Pro Bowl selection, seven-time All-Pro, five-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion retired in 2015. He will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8.

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers signing three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram

Eli, 40, spent his entire 16-year NFL tenure with the New York Giants. The four-time Pro Bowl selection also won two Super Bowls before he retired in 2019.

Latest Headlines

Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain resigns
NFL // 9 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain resigns
July 19 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain, a key member of the organization for 30 years who helped the team relocate from Oakland, resigned Monday.
Pittsburgh Steelers signing three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram
NFL // 12 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers signing three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram
July 19 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram to a short-term contract, his agent confirmed on social media Monday.
Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons
NFL // 3 days ago
Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons
July 16 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after 14 seasons in the league.
New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation
NFL // 3 days ago
New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation
July 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata on Friday was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors
July 16 (UPI) -- Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, was released from jail, facing four misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest near Seattle.
Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension
NFL // 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension
July 15 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers signed standout offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced.
NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence
July 14 (UPI) -- Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman is facing multiple charges, including one on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, after being arrested early Wednesday.
Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open
NFL // 5 days ago
Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open
July 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel will be among 156 players competing in the 2021 Texas State Open golf tournament from July 27 to 30 in Tyler, Northern Texas PGA announced.
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
NFL // 1 week ago
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
July 12 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, who played a key part in helping the franchise win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s, died Monday. He was 80.
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
NFL // 1 week ago
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
July 12 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons have terminated their contract with linebacker Barkevious Mingo after Texas police charged him with indecency with a child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
Olympics: Team USA gymnast Kara Eaker tests positive for COVID-19
Olympics: Team USA gymnast Kara Eaker tests positive for COVID-19
Pittsburgh Steelers signing three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram
Pittsburgh Steelers signing three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/