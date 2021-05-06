May 6 (UPI) -- University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead Thursday, officials said. He was 20.

The Austin Police Department said it received a call at 12:18 p.m. and responded to the 1200 block of W. 22nd St., a residential area near the Texas campus. Police then found Jake Ehlinger, who was a redshirt sophomore.

No cause of death or other details were provided. Authorities said his death wasn't considered suspicious.

"Our hearts are truly broken and we are just devastated today to learn of the passing of our Longhorn family member Jake Ehlinger," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. "Jake was an amazing young man from an extraordinary family with such a bright future ahead of him.

"It's just such a tragedy that we are all really struggling with. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones and friends, especially the Ehlinger family and our entire football program."

The loss marks another tragedy for the Ehlinger family. Jake and Sam's father, Ross, died of a heart attack at age 46 while competing in a San Francisco triathlon in 2013. Both sons dreamed of playing for Texas after growing up as season-ticket holders.

Just five days ago, Jake was celebrating with Sam, their sister, Morgen, and their mother, Jena, after the Indianapolis Colts selected Sam in the sixth round of last week's NFL Draft.

"It's very sad and tragic news that we received this afternoon during such an exciting time for the family, and our hearts and prayers are with the whole family," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. "I know how close they were and we're just really stunned, but we are prayerful and we know God has a plan.

"We are doing everything we can to console the family and do what we can to make things as easy as possible at this difficult time."

Sam Ehlinger was the Longhorns' starter at quarterback for the past four seasons. Jake Ehlinger, who played at Westlake High School, eventually joined his older brother at Texas in 2019 and played linebacker over the last two years.