March 18 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are signing former Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller to a one-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Fuller's deal is worth $10.6 million fully guaranteed with an additional $3 million in incentives. The Dolphins have yet to confirm the agreement.

The Texans selected Fuller with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2016 draft. The 26-year-old wideout was playing on his fifth-year option last season before he was suspended in November for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Fuller's six-game suspension will carry over to Week 1 of this season.

In the 2020 season, Fuller set career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (879) and touchdowns (eight) over 11 games.

Fuller will join a Dolphins receiving group that includes receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki. The franchise also could add a high-end receiving option in next month's NFL Draft. Miami holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Fuller has played in only 53 of a possible 80 games over his five NFL seasons due to a combination of injuries and the six-game ban. He has notched 209 catches for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career.