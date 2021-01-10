Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, according to multiple reports.

Politico and NBC News reported Sunday night that Trump is expected to give the award to Belichick on Thursday. The Patriots have yet to confirm the news.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, established by John F. Kennedy in 1963, is one of the nation's highest civilian honors that is given to those who have made contributions to benefit the security of the United States or national interests, world peace or other cultural endeavors.

The honor for Belichick comes as the House of Representatives increases pressure to remove Trump from office before the end of his term on Jan. 20. Last week, a mob of Trump-supporting rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building while Congress was in the process of certifying president-elect Joe Biden as Trump's successor.

Trump has recently awarded multiple sports figures the honor, with Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player receiving the award on Thursday at the White House.

The 68-year-old Belichick, who has served on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition since 2018, recently concluded his 46th season in the NFL and 21st with the Patriots organization. He has guided the franchise to six Super Bowl championships.

Belichick's 311 career victories are third in league history, behind only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324).