Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will be without several coaches until further notice after they were deemed to be close contacts after two positive COVID-19 test results surfaced earlier this week, the team said Wednesday.

"This morning, our COVID-19 test results yielded no new positive tests," the Lions said in a statement. "As a result of the contact tracing process, several coaches will remain away from the team facility until further notice."

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that several of the coaches are on the Lions defensive staff. A source also told NFL Network that Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell is considered one of the close contacts.

The Lions canceled Bevell's media availability, which had been scheduled for 11 a.m. EST Wednesday. They still plan to have outdoor practice Wednesday afternoon after coaches and players have virtual meetings Wednesday morning.

The Lions said Tuesday that two positive tests surfaced from within the organization, and they canceled that day's practice session. The team on Tuesday also placed practice squad linebacker Anthony Pittman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. EST Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.