Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in the first half of the Cougars' win over the University of Central Florida in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl.

Wilson also completed 26 of 34 passes for 425 yards in the 49-23 blowout Tuesday at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

"It was a great way to finish this way, but this offense is just going to keep improving into next year and the year after that," Wilson told reporters.

"We have some great coaches and great players around that are used to the scheme and know what we're asking for. So it's been an exciting year, but we're going to keep growing on for next year."

The Cougars posted 655 total yards in the blowout and finished 11-1 on the season. Sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier also had 173 yards and a score on 19 carries for the Cougars.

"Credit to BYU. They played really well," Knights coach Josh Heupel said. "They're a really good football team, obviously.

"We're extremely disappointed with the way that we played in every phase of the football game."

Wilson put the Cougars ahead with a 15-yard touchdown to cap off the first possession of the game. The Cougars then forced a three-and-out from the Knights before Wilson threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Rex to push their lead to 14-0.

Wilson scored on a four-yard run with 25 seconds remaining in the quarter to give the Cougars a three-score advantage before the Knights finally got on the board.

Greg McCrae ended the Knights' 15-play scoring drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown 10:11 before halftime.

RELATED Washington QB Dwayne Haskins apologizes for partying with no mask

The Cougars then responded with a seven-play, 68-yard drive. Wilson threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Rex to end that possession.

Wilson then threw his third touchdown pass of the first half when he found Neil Pau'u on a 35-yard connection 3:31 before halftime. The Knights then added a field goal to make the score 35-10 at the break.

Allgeier and Gunner Romney each scored rushing touchdowns on the Cougars first two drives of the second half. Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel later added fourth quarter touchdown tosses on UCF's final two drives of the game.

Gabriel completed 21 of 45 passes for 217 yards, in addition to his two passing touchdowns. Rex had 95 yards and two scores on five catches for the Cougars. Allgeier had 233 yards from scrimmage in the victory.

Wilson's 330 yards in the first half set a BYU record for the most passing yards in a half at a bowl game. His 425 total passing yards also set a Boca Raton Bowl record.

The Cougars quarterback has likely played his final college game and is a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I'm just so thankful that I get the coach that guy," Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said. "His work ethic and his passion for the game is awesome.

"It's an honor for me to be his coach. I'm really proud of him and the things that he can do on the field."