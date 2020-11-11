Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- who is out for the rest of the 2020 season -- underwent a succesful surgery for the torn ACL in his left knee. Beckham is expected to return for Week 1 of next season.

The Browns said Dr. James Andrews performed the anterior cruciate ligament repair on Tuesday at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Fla.

"Sit back, relax and watch how God works," Beckham wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "Now let the journey begin."

Beckham sustained the knee injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25 in Cincinnati. He was targeted once, but didn't make a catch before he left the game in the first quarter and did not return.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection had 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. Beckham, 28, had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games in 2019, his first season with the Browns.

The seven-year veteran is signed with the Browns through the 2023 season. He has a base salary of $14 million this season.