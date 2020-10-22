Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have placed four starting offensive linemen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

The Raiders also put safety Johnathan Abram on the COVID-19 list. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that all five players -- center Rodney Hudson, guards Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good, tackle Kolton Miller and Abram -- were deemed high-risk contacts.

All of the players missed their second straight day of practice Thursday while in quarantine, according to the team's official injury report.

With starting offensive tackle Trent Brown already on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Raiders could possibly be without their entire starting offensive line for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Abram and the offensive linemen must self-isolate for five days plus their last day of contact, which was Monday, meaning they could potentially be cleared Sunday morning.

With Brown and the other four starting linemen on the COVID-19 list, the Raiders have only five remaining offensive linemen on their 53-man roster, along with two linemen on the practice squad.

Under NFL rules, teams must have at least eight offensive linemen on their 48-man rosters on game day. If the Raiders are unable to dress at least eight linemen for Sunday's game against the Bucs, the team would be allowed a maximum of just 47 active players.

As a result of the Raiders' coronavirus issues, the NFL announced Thursday that Las Vegas' game against the Buccaneers -- originally scheduled for Sunday night -- was moved to 4:05 p.m. EST "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football."

The Seattle Seahawks will now play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night. The NFL said it still expects the Buccaneers-Raiders game to take place.