Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter will have neck surgery and miss the remainder of the 2020 season.
League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Hunter will undergo the procedure to repair a herniated disc in his neck. The operation will force the Pro Bowl defensive lineman -- who has yet to appear in a game in 2020 -- to miss all of the season.
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer initially described Hunter's injury as a "tweak." According to ESPN, the pass-rusher was expected to miss only about six to eight weeks. Hunter last practiced on Aug. 14, the Vikings' first day of practice during training camp.
The Vikings have yet to publicly acknowledge Hunter's season-ending surgery. According to ESPN, the defensive lineman traveled to New York to receive a second opinion on his neck ailment. Zimmer said that visit didn't reveal any further clarity about the injury.
"[He's] still kind of mulling his options, I think," Zimmer said Oct. 14.
Hunter has notched 54.5 sacks through five NFL seasons and has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl honors. He was the fastest player in league history to reach 50 career sacks.
News of Hunter's procedure came shortly after the Vikings traded former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Minnesota without two of its top pass-rushers.
This week in the National Football League
Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday. The Ravens defeated
the Eagles 30-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' cheerleaders perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz (R) is hit by the Ravens' Marlon Humphrey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles are allowing 7,500 total people to enter Lincoln Financial Field for the game, including fans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Nick Boyle (R) runs after a reception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans walk to their seats to watch the Ravens play the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, where the Lions defeated the Jaguars 34-16. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Adrian Peterson (R) runs for yardage against the Jaguars. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Danny Amendola is tackled following a reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos' De'Vante Bausby celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the Broncos defeated the Patriots 18-12. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Fans are not allowed into Gillette Stadium as part of the Patriots' COVID-19 protocol. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Broncos' Nick Vannett (C) is tackled by Patriots linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) and Anfernee Jennings on a reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Broncos' kicker Brandon McManus (C) and place holder Sam Martin (L) connect for a 27-yard field goal. McManus hit six total field goals in the game Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo