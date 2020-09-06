Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney reached an agreement on a short-term contract, the team announced Sunday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Clowney's deal is for one year and worth up to $15 million. The team didn't disclose financial details of the pact but finally confirmed the deal after months of speculation about the pass rusher's future.

The New Orleans Saints -- the other main team competing for Clowney's services -- made a strong push to sign the defensive end but extended an offer that was lower by about $2 million, according to ESPN.

Clowney is reuniting with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who served as his position coach and defensive coordinator when the pair were with the Houston Texans. In 2017, the seventh-year veteran had his best season under Vrabel with career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles for loss (21) and quarterback hits (21).

The Texans drafted Clowney with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a third-round pick in the 2020 draft before the start of the 2019 campaign.

In his lone year with the Seahawks, Clowney battled injuries and recorded only three sacks in 13 regular-season games. He underwent surgery earlier this year to repair a core muscle injury.

Clowney, 27, was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-18 with the Texans. In 75 career games, he has notched 236 total tackles, 32 sacks, nine forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, one interception and 14 passes defensed.