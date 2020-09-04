Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team on Friday released veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson, 35, is entering his 14th season. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and 2012 NFL MVP ranks fifth all-time in career rushing yards, fourth in rushing touchdowns and 11th in yards from scrimmage.

"Thank you for everything," Washington tweeted Friday.

Peterson had a team-high 898 rushing yards and five scores on 211 carries in 15 starts last season for Washington. He had 1,042 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 16 starts in 2018.

Antonio Gibson is now expected to be the top running back on Washington's depth chart. J.D. McKissic, Bryce Love and Peyton Barber are also on the Washington roster. None of those players were on Washington's active roster last season.

Washington selected Gibson out of Memphis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Love joined Washington out of Stanford as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but missed the entire season as he recovered from a torn ACL.

Barber is the most experienced player in the backfield. He spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he joined Washington this off-season on a two-year deal. Barber had 470 rushing yards, 115 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games last season for the Buccaneers. He had a career-high 963 yards from scrimmage and six scores in 16 starts in 2018.

McKissic has played four NFL seasons, but has never totaled more than 205 rushing yards in a season. The former Arkansas running back played his first three seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. He had 438 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in 16 games last season for the Detroit Lions.

The Washington Football team faces the Philadelphia Eagles in its first game of the season at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.