Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) has recorded 74.5 sacks in his NFL career.

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen.

League sources told NFL Media and the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday that Griffen agreed to a contract with the Cowboys. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed, and the Cowboys have yet to confirm the pact.

Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowler, spent the last 10 seasons with the Vikings after the franchise selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He parted ways with the team earlier this off-season and had remained unsigned over the summer.

Griffen, 32, voided the remaining three years on his contract prior to free agency after accomplishing two milestones last season -- recording six or more sacks and playing at least 57 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps. According to ESPN, Griffen was one of two players last year who had a player-controlled void written into his agreement.

The veteran pass rusher and the Vikings broke off contract discussions because he refused to play on another reduced salary, like he did last season.

Griffen, who was named second-team All-Pro in 2017, has recorded 353 total tackles, 74.5 sacks, two interceptions and 16 passes defensed in 147 career games. He ranks fourth in Vikings history in sacks, recording a career-best 13 quarterback takedowns in the 2017 campaign.

Griffen will join a Cowboys defensive front that includes DeMarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith, Gerald McCoy and Tyrone Crawford.