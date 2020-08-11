Former Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, was listed on the NFL Top 100 list from 2016-18 with the Packers. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels has agreed to a short-term contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Daniels agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million with the Bengals. The team has yet to confirm the agreement, which is pending a physical.

The Bengals are adding Daniels to provide depth on their defensive line. Ryan Glasgow was waived less than two weeks ago after a failed physical, and Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

Also Tuesday, the Bengals announced they released defensive tackle Tyler Clark, a rookie out of the University of Georgia. He signed with the club as an undrafted free agent April 28.

The Packers selected Daniels in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He spent his first seven seasons in Green Bay before signing with the Lions as a free agent in July 2019.

Daniels, 31, had an injury-plagued 2019 campaign with the Lions. Injuries to his foot and arm limited him to nine games (two starts) with the team. He recorded 10 total tackles and one sack in his lone season in Detroit.

Daniels, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, was listed on the NFL Top 100 list from 2016-18 with the Packers. He has notched 235 total tackles, 30 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception in 111 career games.