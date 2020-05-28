May 28 (UPI) -- NFL star Tom Brady, who made the move to Florida this off-season, is selling his customized Cadillac Escalade for the price of a lavish home.

According to a listing from Becker Automotive Design, the 42-year-old quarterback placed the 2018 stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV on the market for $300,000. The listing promoted Brady's elegant truck as an opportunity to own "a piece of the Brady legacy."

"Parting ways with my Becker ESV won't be easy," Brady said in a statement this week. "From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.

"With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family."

SEE inside @TomBrady's stretched #Cadilac #Escalade ESV. It's now a 20 ft long bespoke ride w doors lengthened by 10", a raised roof & 2 VIP electric recliners. It looks like a #privatejet on #wheels. It's got 13k miles- the baller wants $300k for it. via @BeckerAuto pic.twitter.com/3XzIa7Hsm4— Secret Lives of the Super Rich (@CNBCSuperRich) May 27, 2020

Brady initially paid about $350,000 for the vehicle, which resembles a private jet on the inside. The SUV has a mobile internet system, large reclining seats, wood accents and an $18,000 audio-video system.

The Escalade has only 13,000 miles on it, according to the listing. Brady had the car stretched by 20 inches and modified the interior with massaging Italian-leather seats and a 32-inch flatscreen television.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-season after spending the past 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.