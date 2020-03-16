Former New York Giants pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul registered 8.5 sacks in 10 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, his second with the franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a multiyear deal, the team announced Monday.

League sources told ESPN that Pierre-Paul signed a two-year, $27 million deal with the Buccaneers. The team didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement.

Pierre-Paul missed the first six games of the 2019 season because of a neck injury that he suffered in a car accident last April. He started the season on the reserve/non-football injury list before returning in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

Pierre-Paul, who turned 31 in January, registered 27 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 10 games last season, his second with the Buccaneers.

Pierre-Paul, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, also missed eight games for the New York Giants in 2015 after sustaining significant damage to his right hand after a July 4 fireworks accident.

Tampa Bay traded for Pierre-Paul before the 2018 season, sending a third-round draft selection to the Giants and swapping fourth-round picks. In his first season with the Bucs, the veteran defender recorded 58 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

In 10 NFL seasons between the Giants and Buccaneers, Pierre-Paul has notched 518 total tackles, 79.5 sacks, two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 51 passes defensed.

Earlier Monday, the Buccaneers placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett.