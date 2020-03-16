Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and former Dallas Cowboys star Byron Jones agreed to terms on a multiyear contract that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Jones agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal. According to ESPN, he will receive $57 million guaranteed and earn $40 million over the first two years of the contract.

Before the Dolphins reached an agreement with Jones, the franchise agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Lawson agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with Miami.

Lawson's agreement will be worth $21 million in fully guaranteed money at signing and up to $36 million with potential bonuses and incentives, according to ESPN.

The deals can't be processed until the beginning of the new league year Wednesday.

The Cowboys selected Jones in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Connecticut. He switched from safety to cornerback in the 2018 campaign and was named second-team All-Pro that season.

Jones, who was also selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018, started 14 out of the 15 games in which he played in last season after undergoing off-season hip surgery. He recorded 46 total tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble in 2019.

In 79 career games with the Cowboys, Jones has recorded 349 total tackles, two interceptions, 44 passes defensed and one defensive touchdown.

Lawson, a 2016 first-round draft pick, recorded a career-best 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss last season. In 50 career games with the Bills, he has notched 108 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and 10 passes defensed.