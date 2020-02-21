Marshawn Lynch signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks in December, coming out of retirement for a second time. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will appear in the new season of HBO's Westworld.

A new trailer for season three, released Thursday, features Lynch at the 52-second mark. An HBO spokesperson told ESPN that Lynch will have a "pretty substantial role" in the show, which will premiere March 15.

Lynch walks down a hallway with former Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, while wearing sunglasses, in the preview footage for the new season.

The longtime Seahawks star has previous acting credits. He appeared in two episodes of The League and also appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He tweeted a promotional poster for Westworld last week.

The network also announced cast additions of Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

Lynch, 33, began his NFL career in 2007, appeared in five Pro Bowls and helped Seattle win the Super Bowl in 2014. He retired after the 2015 season and again after playing in 2018, but came out of retirement both times. He had 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown in one regular-season appearance for the Seahawks in 2019, and 18 carries for 33 yards and three touchdowns in two postseason games.

He is a free agent this off-season.