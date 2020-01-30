Jan. 30 (UPI) -- New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland was named the 2020 Alan Page Community Award winner for his work in helping communities, the NFL Players Association announced Thursday.

The award is the NFLPA's highest honor presented to an NFL player each season. Copeland will receive a $100,000 donation either to his foundation or a charity of his choice.

"The power you have is monumental," Copeland told reporters Thursday. "Please continue to do the right thing and highlight the good with your pen, and know that as players, we're working our tails off to make an impact while we have the platform."

Alan Page, a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame (1993) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1988), presented the award to Copeland at the NFLPA's Super Bowl week press conference in Miami.

Copeland received the honor after taking 300 children on a Christmas shopping spree, with each child getting $200 gift cards to spend.

"Receiving this award from the NFLPA and my peers is truly humbling and serves as one of those moments where God lets you know that you are on the right path," Copeland said. "As I have said before, I hope that the legacy I leave here on Earth is much bigger than just being an NFL player.

"That is the driving force behind why I work so hard to make a positive impact on the people I cross paths with."