Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky underwent the procedure shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky underwent surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Trubisky had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. According to ESPN, he underwent the procedure shortly after the conclusion of the regular season.

The typical recovery period for a minor operation such as this is a couple of months. The Bears are scheduled to start their off-season program in April.

Trubisky, 25, sustained a dislocated left shoulder and partially torn labrum during the Bears' Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings, sources told ESPN in late September. The injuries forced the young quarterback to sit out Chicago's next game against the Oakland Raiders in London, but he returned to the starting lineup on Oct. 20 after the team's bye week.

Despite being healthy enough to return, Trubisky struggled for the remainder of the season. He completed 63.2 percent of his passes with 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Bears selected Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. Since entering the league, he has tallied 8,554 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and 29 interceptions across 41 starts.

The Bears posted an 8-8 record and failed to reach the playoffs this season.